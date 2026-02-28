Streamlining Government Litigation: A Unified Approach

A pivotal brainstorming session took place on Saturday involving Union secretaries and leading law officers aimed at refining court pleadings and harmonizing departmental stands within central government litigation.

The national conference's deliberations centered around four primary themes: service, pension and employment; infrastructure disputes; fiscal and revenue cases; and regulatory matters.

Participants identified significant challenges such as repetitive service cases and departmental discrepancies, urging more strategic coordination and defined filtering of appeals to lessen the over two lakh instances involving the central government in court cases.