Streamlining Government Litigation: A Unified Approach

A national conference with Union secretaries and law officers discussed improving court pleadings and resolving departmental disparities in government litigation. Key themes included service, infrastructure, fiscal issues, and regulatory litigation. Strategies proposed include better coordination and appeal-filtering to reduce cases involving the central government.

Updated: 28-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:58 IST
A pivotal brainstorming session took place on Saturday involving Union secretaries and leading law officers aimed at refining court pleadings and harmonizing departmental stands within central government litigation.

The national conference's deliberations centered around four primary themes: service, pension and employment; infrastructure disputes; fiscal and revenue cases; and regulatory matters.

Participants identified significant challenges such as repetitive service cases and departmental discrepancies, urging more strategic coordination and defined filtering of appeals to lessen the over two lakh instances involving the central government in court cases.

