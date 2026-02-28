Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia
A policeman, Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal, was discovered deceased in his rented house in West Bengal's Nadia district. Initial reports suggest suicide, but an investigation is ongoing to uncover more details. Mondal lived alone and showed no signs of distress, according to his colleagues.
Tragedy struck West Bengal's Nadia district as a policeman was found dead on Saturday. The body of Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal was discovered in his rented accommodation in the Bagula area.
The officer had been living alone for the past one and a half months, according to officials. His body was found hanging from the ceiling, and while preliminary findings suggest suicide, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to examine all possible angles.
Colleagues of Suman Mondal reported that his behavior was normal even a day before the incident, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding his death.
