Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia

A policeman, Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal, was discovered deceased in his rented house in West Bengal's Nadia district. Initial reports suggest suicide, but an investigation is ongoing to uncover more details. Mondal lived alone and showed no signs of distress, according to his colleagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:09 IST
Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck West Bengal's Nadia district as a policeman was found dead on Saturday. The body of Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal was discovered in his rented accommodation in the Bagula area.

The officer had been living alone for the past one and a half months, according to officials. His body was found hanging from the ceiling, and while preliminary findings suggest suicide, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to examine all possible angles.

Colleagues of Suman Mondal reported that his behavior was normal even a day before the incident, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding his death.

TRENDING

1
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
2
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India
3
Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for March 1.

Air India cancels 28 flights connecting cities in Europe, US, Canada for Mar...

 Global
4
Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026