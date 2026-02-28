Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia

Tragedy struck West Bengal's Nadia district as a policeman was found dead on Saturday. The body of Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal was discovered in his rented accommodation in the Bagula area.

The officer had been living alone for the past one and a half months, according to officials. His body was found hanging from the ceiling, and while preliminary findings suggest suicide, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to examine all possible angles.

Colleagues of Suman Mondal reported that his behavior was normal even a day before the incident, leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances surrounding his death.