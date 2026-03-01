End of an Era: 'El Mencho's' Final Return
Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho,' was Mexico's most wanted cartel boss until his death in a military operation. Following his demise, the attorney general's office confirmed his identity through genetic tests and returned his body to his family. His death led to widespread violence across Mexico.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 00:48 IST
The body of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho,' who was Mexico's most wanted cartel leader until a week ago, has been returned to his family, according to a statement on Saturday from the attorney general's office.
Oseguera met his end during a military operation in Jalisco state last Sunday, a death that ignited a wave of retaliatory violence by his cartel across Mexico. The violence resulted in dozens of deaths and briefly trapped foreign tourists in their hotels.
The attorney general's office conducted genetic tests to confirm the identity of the remains, but has not disclosed the location of the handover to Oseguera's family.
