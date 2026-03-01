Middle East Airspace Crisis: Massive Disruption After Strikes

Major Middle Eastern airports were forced to shut down, including Dubai, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, sparking significant Iranian missile retaliation. The region is experiencing one of the most extensive disruptions to global aviation in recent memory, with airports sustaining damage and airspace closed.

Dubai, a key international hub, saw operations halted alongside other crucial airports like Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. The ripple effects of these closures extend globally, rerouting airlines and stranding passengers, as the airspace over multiple countries remains barren.

The conflict has exacerbated operational risks, with fears of accidental incidents rising and routes becoming longer and costlier. The European Union's aviation body has advised airlines to avoid affected airspace. Travellers are left in limbo, facing cancellations and uncertainty as the situation unfolds.