Liquor Scam Bail: Saumya Chaurasia Secures Bail Amid Controversy

The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to Saumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, in relation to an alleged liquor scam during the Congress government era in Chhattisgarh. This high-profile case involves investigations by both the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case accuses Chaurasia of playing a pivotal role in a criminal syndicate that illegally profited from bootlegging alcohol and manipulating sales at government liquor outlets, purportedly costing the state exchequer Rs 2,883 crore. Despite objections from EOW and strong allegations of her influence, Justice Arvind Kumar Verma granted her bail.

Both EOW and ED presented strong cases against Chaurasia, claiming her active involvement in the syndicate. However, the deferment of trial proceedings and the parity in bail granted to other accused individuals were deciding factors in the court's bail decision, following Supreme Court directives.

