Left Menu

Liquor Scam Bail: Saumya Chaurasia Secures Bail Amid Controversy

The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to Saumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, involved in an alleged liquor scam. The case, investigated by the ED and EOW, claims Chaurasia participated in a criminal syndicate's operations, affecting the state's exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 01-03-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 08:26 IST
Liquor Scam Bail: Saumya Chaurasia Secures Bail Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to Saumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, in relation to an alleged liquor scam during the Congress government era in Chhattisgarh. This high-profile case involves investigations by both the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case accuses Chaurasia of playing a pivotal role in a criminal syndicate that illegally profited from bootlegging alcohol and manipulating sales at government liquor outlets, purportedly costing the state exchequer Rs 2,883 crore. Despite objections from EOW and strong allegations of her influence, Justice Arvind Kumar Verma granted her bail.

Both EOW and ED presented strong cases against Chaurasia, claiming her active involvement in the syndicate. However, the deferment of trial proceedings and the parity in bail granted to other accused individuals were deciding factors in the court's bail decision, following Supreme Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability

Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instabilit...

 Global
2
U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

U.S.-Israel Strike on Iran: A Shocking Power Play

 United Arab Emirates
3
Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

 United Arab Emirates
4
Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions High

Middle East on Edge: Aftermath of Khamenei's Death Leaves Global Tensions Hi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026