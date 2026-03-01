Left Menu

SLMG Beverages Boosts Industrial Growth in Bihar with New Coca-Cola Plant

SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola's top bottling partner in India, has launched its largest plant in Buxar, Bihar, investing Rs 1,200 crore in its first phase. The facility, spanning 65 acres, includes seven production lines and aims to create over 1,000 direct jobs while enhancing beverage production in eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:30 IST
SLMG Beverages Boosts Industrial Growth in Bihar with New Coca-Cola Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SLMG Beverages, a top partner of Coca-Cola in India, has significantly expanded its operations by opening its largest plant in Buxar, Bihar. This first phase investment of Rs 1,200 crore is a major milestone in the region's industrial development, enhancing beverage production capabilities across eastern India.

The new facility in Nawanagar, Buxar, is the first Coca-Cola bottling plant in Bihar and serves as a principal supply hub for the state and nearby regions, including eastern Uttar Pradesh. By manufacturing closer to consumption markets, the plant aims to reduce logistics costs and improve supply efficiency, thereby ensuring fresher product availability during peak demand periods.

Spread across approximately 65 acres, the facility features seven high-speed production lines, capable of producing over 5,000 bottles per minute. It supports a range of products including carbonated soft drinks, juices, and packaged drinking water. The project is set to generate over 1,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect employment opportunities in logistics and related sectors.

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedoms and Meal Access

Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedo...

 India
2
Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

 Kenya
3
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026