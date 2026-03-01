SLMG Beverages Boosts Industrial Growth in Bihar with New Coca-Cola Plant

SLMG Beverages, a top partner of Coca-Cola in India, has significantly expanded its operations by opening its largest plant in Buxar, Bihar. This first phase investment of Rs 1,200 crore is a major milestone in the region's industrial development, enhancing beverage production capabilities across eastern India.

The new facility in Nawanagar, Buxar, is the first Coca-Cola bottling plant in Bihar and serves as a principal supply hub for the state and nearby regions, including eastern Uttar Pradesh. By manufacturing closer to consumption markets, the plant aims to reduce logistics costs and improve supply efficiency, thereby ensuring fresher product availability during peak demand periods.

Spread across approximately 65 acres, the facility features seven high-speed production lines, capable of producing over 5,000 bottles per minute. It supports a range of products including carbonated soft drinks, juices, and packaged drinking water. The project is set to generate over 1,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect employment opportunities in logistics and related sectors.