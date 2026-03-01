Left Menu

Air India Curtails International Flights Amid Middle East Crisis

Air India cancels 22 more international flights due to Middle East tensions, making a total of 50 cancellations. Indian airlines expected to cancel 444 flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions. The conflict impacts aviation schedules significantly, with safety compliance being closely monitored by DGCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:24 IST
Air India Curtails International Flights Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has canceled 22 additional international flights scheduled for Sunday, increasing the total number of cancellations to 50 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. A significant impact on flight operations is anticipated, with Indian airlines expecting to cancel 444 international routes on March 1, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry's announcement.

The Tata Group-owned airline continues to monitor the Middle East situation closely, resulting in further curtailment of scheduled operations. Affected flights include those on routes such as Mumbai-London, Delhi-Birmingham, and Delhi-Amsterdam, among others. This decision follows on Saturday's announcement of 28 overseas flight cancellations for the weekend.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) coordinates closely with airlines to ensure compliance with safety and operational protocols amid these disruptions. IndiGo announced an extension of suspended flights using the Middle East airspace until March 2, 2026. The ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict has led to multiple airspace closures, creating widespread disruption in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedoms and Meal Access

Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedo...

 India
2
Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Kenya

 Kenya
3
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026