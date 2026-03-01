Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Violent Protests Erupt in Pakistan Over Middle East Conflict

Protests erupted in Karachi, Pakistan, after news of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Clashes with police left nine dead. Demonstrations spread to other cities, targeting U.S. consulates and a UN building, escalating tensions in the region.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, violent protests broke out in Karachi, Pakistan, following the news of U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran that resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The protesters breached the outer wall of the U.S. consulate, leading to clashes with police that left nine people dead.

In Baghdad, pro-Iranian protesters gathered outside the Green Zone, home to the U.S. Embassy, as demonstrations spread across Pakistan and Iraq, both harboring large Shi'ite populations. In Karachi, authorities reported vehicles set ablaze and confrontations with security forces, resulting in casualties.

The unrest extended to Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan, where protesters set fire to a UN office building. Additional protests occurred in Lahore and Islamabad, though with limited violence. The diplomatic and governmental areas saw increased security measures, with roads blocked to prevent escalated conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

