Tensions Rise: Violent Protests Erupt in Pakistan Over Middle East Conflict

On Sunday, violent protests broke out in Karachi, Pakistan, following the news of U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran that resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The protesters breached the outer wall of the U.S. consulate, leading to clashes with police that left nine people dead.

In Baghdad, pro-Iranian protesters gathered outside the Green Zone, home to the U.S. Embassy, as demonstrations spread across Pakistan and Iraq, both harboring large Shi'ite populations. In Karachi, authorities reported vehicles set ablaze and confrontations with security forces, resulting in casualties.

The unrest extended to Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan, where protesters set fire to a UN office building. Additional protests occurred in Lahore and Islamabad, though with limited violence. The diplomatic and governmental areas saw increased security measures, with roads blocked to prevent escalated conflict.

