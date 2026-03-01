Raut Criticizes India's Silence Following US-Israel Attack on Iran

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) figure, voiced strong criticisms against the BJP-led central government for its perceived inaction following a US-Israel military operation in Iran. This attack resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising serious geopolitical concerns for India.

Raut emphasized that a weakened Iran poses an indirect threat to India as the United States and Israel might expand their influence towards Indian borders. He highlighted Iran's past support on issues like Kashmir and its vital role as an oil supplier to India at favorable rates.

Raut criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, viewing it as a divergence from India's prior global policy stance. He challenged the Indian government to clarify its strategy to ensure regional stability as tensions that could potentially impact India's economy and geography continue to rise.