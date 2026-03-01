Regional Unrest Brews After Khamenei's Assassination in US-Israeli Strike

The assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel, has dramatically escalated tensions in the Middle East, with potential global implications.

The airstrikes, which also targeted Iranian military infrastructure, have left a significant power vacuum in Tehran, exacerbating regional instability as Iran's Revolutionary Guard vows a fierce response targeting US and Israeli positions.

While Egypt and other regional actors call for diplomatic solutions, the situation remains volatile as Gulf states fend off missile and drone attacks. The international community watches closely, with concerns over the conflict's ripple effects and potential for widespread chaos.

