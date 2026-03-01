Rocket Strikes Central Israel: A Growing Conflict
A rocket strike in central Israel resulted in at least four deaths on Sunday. The ongoing conflict escalated after the United States and Israel initiated a surprise attack on Iran, prompting retaliatory rocket fire. Magen David Adom continues to search for additional victims amidst the turmoil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:24 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A devastating rocket strike hit central Israel on Sunday, leaving at least four dead, according to the Magen David Adom rescue service.
The attack is part of a growing conflict that has intensified since the United States and Israel launched a surprise assault on Iran on Saturday.
In response, Iran has fired dozens of rockets at Israel, further escalating tensions in the region as rescue services continue their search for additional victims.
