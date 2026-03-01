Family Feud Over Land Turns Violent in Ajmer

A violent confrontation erupted in Ajmer, Rajasthan, as a longstanding land dispute escalated into physical attacks. Six people sustained injuries in the clash between two groups from the same family, police confirmed. The incident unfolded in Ramnagar Dayanand Colony on Sunday.

The conflict began when one group arrived at the disputed property in several cars and launched an attack with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, intending to seize possession of the land. All present family members, including two women, sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital for medical care.

The police continue their investigation into the violent encounter, as the community grapples with the aftermath of this brutal altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)