Negligence in Safety Audits Blamed for Deadly Explosions in Nagpur

Negligence in conducting safety audits at explosive manufacturing plants in Nagpur is being blamed for a series of deadly explosions, according to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

In the wake of a devastating blast at SBL Energy Limited, which claimed 18 lives and injured 24, Deshmukh criticized both state and central governments for ignoring repeated calls for safety oversight. He highlighted the failure of authorities, including the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), in preventing such catastrophic incidents.

Deshmukh called for immediate compensation for affected families and urgent safety audits to prevent future tragedies. The demand for better regulatory enforcement comes amid growing unease among workers and residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have announced compensatory packages, but Deshmukh insists on more substantial reparations.

