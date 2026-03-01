Left Menu

Negligence in Safety Audits Blamed for Deadly Explosions in Nagpur

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh attributed a rise in explosions at Nagpur's explosive manufacturing facilities to ignored safety audits. A recent blast at SBL Energy Limited highlighted ongoing safety violations. Deshmukh urged compensation reforms and immediate audits to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:13 IST
Negligence in Safety Audits Blamed for Deadly Explosions in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Negligence in conducting safety audits at explosive manufacturing plants in Nagpur is being blamed for a series of deadly explosions, according to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

In the wake of a devastating blast at SBL Energy Limited, which claimed 18 lives and injured 24, Deshmukh criticized both state and central governments for ignoring repeated calls for safety oversight. He highlighted the failure of authorities, including the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), in preventing such catastrophic incidents.

Deshmukh called for immediate compensation for affected families and urgent safety audits to prevent future tragedies. The demand for better regulatory enforcement comes amid growing unease among workers and residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have announced compensatory packages, but Deshmukh insists on more substantial reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026