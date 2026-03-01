India's Strategic Energy Moves Amid Hormuz Tension

In the wake of escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, India finds itself on high alert, although it currently faces no threat of immediate oil supply disruption. Officials assure that India has sufficient crude inventories to withstand a short-term disruption.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, India has activated contingency plans, potentially increasing supplies from the United States, West Africa, Latin America, and Russia. The strategic reserves further bolster India's readiness for short-lived interruptions, ensuring energy security amid any threats to supply flows.

Analysts warn, nonetheless, that a prolonged disruption could accelerate price hikes in oil and LNG supplies. Brent crude has already climbed to USD 73 per barrel, with possible scenarios pushing prices towards USD 80 should credible threats arise. India's diverse sourcing strategies aim to mitigate such risks, emphasizing the importance of logistical planning and strategic reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)