Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded Amid US-Israel Tensions

Over 20 flights from Ahmedabad to West Asia were canceled due to US-Israel tensions, leaving many passengers from Gujarat stranded in airports across the region. Officials advised travelers to confirm flight status before heading to the airport. Indian government officials are urged to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:09 IST
On Sunday, more than 20 flights departing from Ahmedabad to various West Asian destinations were canceled amid the ongoing US-Israel military offensive against Iran, officials reported.

Passengers from Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and other parts of Gujarat found themselves stranded at airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia. An official at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) advised travelers to confirm flight statuses with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

MP Hemang Joshi acknowledged that at least 45 passengers from Vadodara were stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while Congress MLA Imran Khedawala called for the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety of stranded citizens.

