Election Commission's Strategic Move: Countdown to West Bengal Polls

The Election Commission has called a critical two-day meeting to assess its preparation for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. This decision comes amidst growing political speculation regarding the timing of the polls.

The meetings, slated to begin on March 2, will be divided into phases targeting security arrangements and inter-agency coordination. Discussions starting Monday at 11 am will engage commissioners, inspector generals, and other high-ranking officials to scrutinize law and order and security deployment.

Participants will include senior police officers, district election officials, and representatives from central enforcement agencies like the Income Tax Department and Narcotics Control Bureau. The Commission aims to finalize its security and enforcement framework, previously disrupted by a deferred visit from the deputy election commissioner's delegation, fueling speculation concerning the poll date declaration.

