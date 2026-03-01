Left Menu

Controversy and Protests Erupt Over Encounter Killing in Punjab

The family of Ranjit Singh, killed in a police encounter in Gurdaspur, is protesting and demanding a CBI probe and a new autopsy. This incident, linked to the murder of two policemen, has drawn criticism from political leaders and raised questions about police actions in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurdaspur | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the encounter killing of Ranjit Singh in Punjab has intensified, with his family and supporters staging a protest demanding a CBI investigation and a fresh autopsy. The demonstration, held on the Babbri Bypass in Gurdaspur, has garnered support from community leaders and political figures.

The incident originated from the February 22 killings of Punjab Police ASI Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar, whose bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds near the Pakistan border. The police identified Ranjit Singh among the suspected perpetrators, allegedly working under the influence of Pakistan's ISI.

Criticism of the police encounter has grown, with political figures like Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira branding the event as a 'fake encounter'. Khaira accuses the AAP government of enabling a 'police state' atmosphere, questioning the justice system's integrity in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

