Trump's Talks with Iran's New Leadership: A Fresh Diplomatic Chapter?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his willingness to engage in talks with Iran's new leadership, as revealed in an interview with The Atlantic. Trump mentioned that Iran's leadership desires dialogue, which he has accepted.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has temporarily filled the role of the supreme leader after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside judiciary and Guardian Council members. The political landscape in Iran is rapidly evolving.

Trump noted that several individuals involved in previous negotiations with the U.S. are no longer alive, describing these personnel changes as significant setbacks. He reflected on lost opportunities for earlier agreements, emphasizing that Iran's delay has proved costly.

(With inputs from agencies.)