Global Repercussions of Iran-Israel Conflict
Security measures were intensified outside the US Consulate in Nanakramguda amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The city witnessed protests after the confirmed death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint Israel-US airstrike. The consulate offers visa services to Indians in certain states.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions from the Iran-Israel conflict, authorities bolstered security outside the US Consulate in Nanakramguda on Sunday. Police officials confirmed the deployment of additional personnel as a precautionary measure.
The escalation followed a protest condemning the demise of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He reportedly perished in a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran on Saturday, as confirmed by Iranian state media on Sunday.
The incident sparked global protests and mourning, stretching as far as India. The US Consulate in the city, known for offering visa and consular services to residents of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, became a focal point for heightened security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Condemnation and Mourning: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Protests
Global Outrage: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Global Condolences and Unrest
Deadly Airstrikes in Myanmar: Civilians and Traders Targeted
Chaos in Pakistan: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination
Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination