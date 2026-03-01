Global Repercussions of Iran-Israel Conflict

Amid rising tensions from the Iran-Israel conflict, authorities bolstered security outside the US Consulate in Nanakramguda on Sunday. Police officials confirmed the deployment of additional personnel as a precautionary measure.

The escalation followed a protest condemning the demise of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He reportedly perished in a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran on Saturday, as confirmed by Iranian state media on Sunday.

The incident sparked global protests and mourning, stretching as far as India. The US Consulate in the city, known for offering visa and consular services to residents of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, became a focal point for heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)