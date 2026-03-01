Chancellor Merz's Vision for Iran's Future

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called upon the United States and its European allies to begin strategizing for the future of Iran and the surrounding region. He emphasized that the Iranian people deserve a brighter future following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader.

Merz expressed alignment with U.S. objectives to terminate Tehran's nuclear program and halt what he termed a "destructive game" involving Iran. However, he cautioned against underestimating potential risks, noting, "This is not without risk. We do not know how far the region will be drawn into escalation by Iran's harsh counterstrikes," he told reporters.

Despite expressing concerns over the recent actions by the U.S. and Israel, Merz maintained that now was not the appropriate time to criticize allies. Instead, he emphasized cooperation with partners in the U.S., Israel, the region, and Europe to devise a strategy for the post-crisis era. Merz outlined four goals: achieving regional peace and stability, ending Iran's nuclear and missile programs, fostering a stable future for Iran, and empowering Iranians to determine their own destiny while vowing not to tolerate attacks on U.S. or Israeli institutions in Germany.

