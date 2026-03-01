Left Menu

Nepali Fugitive Apprehended in Fake Currency Operation

The National Investigation Agency arrested Noor Mohammed, a Nepali citizen, in connection with a fake Indian currency case linked to a Dubai-based Pakistani national. Mohammed, charged in 2017, was caught in Bihar while the investigation into high-quality counterfeit notes worth Rs 49.88 lakh continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:14 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Noor Mohammed, a Nepali citizen, who had been evading capture since 2014. His arrest is in connection with a significant fake Indian currency case linked to a Dubai-based Pakistani national, officials reported on Sunday.

Noor Mohammed, from Nepal's Bara district, was apprehended in Shahpur Patori, Bihar. He was previously charged in 2017 at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi for his involvement in a conspiracy to circulate substantial fake currency notes, valued at Rs 49.88 lakh, seized at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2014.

The investigation revealed Mohammed's collaboration with co-accused parties, including Pakistani national Syed Muhammad Shafi, to undermine India's monetary stability. The NIA announced that the probe into this elaborate operation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

