Candle March in Raipur: Mourning Khamenei, Condemning US-Israeli Actions

In Raipur, Shia Muslims gathered for a candle march to mourn the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike over the weekend.

The procession, held on Sunday, saw participants condemning US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The marchers, including children, displayed posters praising Khamenei and condemning the actions of the two nations.

Authorities ensured a peaceful event, deploying police personnel in the area. Concerns over locals stranded in Iran were addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who assured efforts in collaboration with the central government.

