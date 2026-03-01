Left Menu

Candle March in Raipur: Mourning Khamenei, Condemning US-Israeli Actions

Shia Muslims in Raipur held a candle march to mourn the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a US-Israeli airstrike. Participants condemned US and Israeli leaders, highlighting Khamenei's role as a religious and political leader. The state assured support for locals stranded abroad amid the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:17 IST
Candle March in Raipur: Mourning Khamenei, Condemning US-Israeli Actions
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

In Raipur, Shia Muslims gathered for a candle march to mourn the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike over the weekend.

The procession, held on Sunday, saw participants condemning US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The marchers, including children, displayed posters praising Khamenei and condemning the actions of the two nations.

Authorities ensured a peaceful event, deploying police personnel in the area. Concerns over locals stranded in Iran were addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who assured efforts in collaboration with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says US has destroyed 9 Iranian naval ships and 'largely destroyed' Iran's naval headquarters, reports AP.

Trump says US has destroyed 9 Iranian naval ships and 'largely destroyed' Ir...

 Global
2
Frames of Justice: Empowering Youth for Legal Literacy

Frames of Justice: Empowering Youth for Legal Literacy

 India
3
America Reacts: Mixed Feelings on Iran Strikes and Economic Concerns

America Reacts: Mixed Feelings on Iran Strikes and Economic Concerns

 Global
4
US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

US Forces Strike: Iranian Naval Fleet Devastated

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026