Tragic Violence Unfolds in North-Central Nigeria: Communities Under Siege

At least 15 killed in coordinated attacks on three Nigerian communities by gunmen. The incident, described by Amnesty International, highlights ongoing security issues in the region plagued by militant activities and criminal gangs, despite Nigerian military efforts to combat extremism with international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a tragic escalation of violence, at least 15 people lost their lives in coordinated attacks on three communities in north-central Nigeria, according to Amnesty International. The assaults, which occurred on Saturday, targeted the villages of Tashan Maje, Saduro, and Runtuwa in Niger state.

Amnesty International reported that the attacks were executed by gunmen on motorcycles, who opened fire indiscriminately and looted shops. The organization called the incident a 'horrific attack' that contributes to a climate of fear and helplessness among local residents.

Nigeria continues to grapple with a multifaceted security crisis involving both Islamist militants in the northeast and criminal gangs in the northwest and north-central regions. Despite efforts from Nigerian and international forces, including recent US support, these challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

