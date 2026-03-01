Tragic Violence Unfolds in North-Central Nigeria: Communities Under Siege

In a tragic escalation of violence, at least 15 people lost their lives in coordinated attacks on three communities in north-central Nigeria, according to Amnesty International. The assaults, which occurred on Saturday, targeted the villages of Tashan Maje, Saduro, and Runtuwa in Niger state.

Amnesty International reported that the attacks were executed by gunmen on motorcycles, who opened fire indiscriminately and looted shops. The organization called the incident a 'horrific attack' that contributes to a climate of fear and helplessness among local residents.

Nigeria continues to grapple with a multifaceted security crisis involving both Islamist militants in the northeast and criminal gangs in the northwest and north-central regions. Despite efforts from Nigerian and international forces, including recent US support, these challenges persist.

