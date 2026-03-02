Middle Eastern Conflict Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport, Stranding Passengers

As tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is experiencing severe disruptions, with many flights to the Middle East canceled, leaving passengers stranded. Travellers, notably those journeying to Mecca and Medina for Ramadan, face significant challenges due to the widespread cancellations.

An industry insider noted the cancellation of an Air India flight from Mumbai, affecting several clients and highlighting the lack of information on rescheduling. Meanwhile, another passenger, Rafia Khan, commended airport staff for managing information dissemination amidst the regional turbulence, ensuring smooth communication regarding flight status.

Concern mounts as various airlines, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, issue advisories and suspend flights amid security concerns. A total of 100 flights were canceled at IGI Airport on Sunday, reflecting broader regional airspace restrictions as Iran, Israel, and Iraq enforce closures. Amid these challenges, emergency measures proliferate while passengers are advised to monitor official channels for the latest updates.