Left Menu

Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested Suresh, a man accused in a multi-state job scam, for cheating aspirants of crores by promising government jobs. He was caught after a chase on Dwarka Expressway. Suresh had several cases against him, including cheating and cheque dishonour, and lived off the grid to evade arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:16 IST
Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police
Suresh
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a man accused of orchestrating a multi-state job scam involving fraudulent promises of government jobs. Officials revealed that the accused, identified as Suresh, was caught on Saturday following a brief pursuit near the Dwarka Expressway.

Suresh is alleged to have extracted Rs 8.55 lakh from one victim alone under the guise of securing a Lower Division Clerk post within the Ministry of Home Affairs. This deceit was only a fragment of his broader fraudulent activities, targeting numerous job seekers with offers of coveted positions across various departments.

Previously declared a proclaimed offender by a Hisar court in 2017, Suresh faces over five pending criminal cases throughout Delhi and Haryana. His tactics included evading technical surveillance by disconnecting communications and uprooting his residence. As the probe deepens, further incriminating evidence is being unraveled by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

 India
2
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
4
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026