Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

In a decisive breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a man accused of orchestrating a multi-state job scam involving fraudulent promises of government jobs. Officials revealed that the accused, identified as Suresh, was caught on Saturday following a brief pursuit near the Dwarka Expressway.

Suresh is alleged to have extracted Rs 8.55 lakh from one victim alone under the guise of securing a Lower Division Clerk post within the Ministry of Home Affairs. This deceit was only a fragment of his broader fraudulent activities, targeting numerous job seekers with offers of coveted positions across various departments.

Previously declared a proclaimed offender by a Hisar court in 2017, Suresh faces over five pending criminal cases throughout Delhi and Haryana. His tactics included evading technical surveillance by disconnecting communications and uprooting his residence. As the probe deepens, further incriminating evidence is being unraveled by law enforcement.

