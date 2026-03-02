Left Menu

Odisha Police Achieves Milestone: Two Districts Naxal-Free

Odisha Police has declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts Naxal-free, marking a key victory in its anti-Naxal operations. Sustained efforts by security forces and local cooperation played a vital role. Recent successes include the surrender of four Maoist cadres, signaling a decline in insurgent activity across the state.

Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, DGP Odisha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Odisha Police has declared the districts of Bolangir and Bargarh free from Naxal activities. This announcement was made by Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, highlighting the success of their sustained anti-Naxal operations.

The successful campaign was attributed to precise intelligence, coordinated efforts between Central and State forces, and the active cooperation of local residents. DGP Khurania credited the officers and personnel for their courage and dedication and thanked the public for their unwavering support.

Recent operations have further weakened Naxal influence, notably with the surrender of four Maoist cadres, including three women, from Chhattisgarh. This marks another step towards eradicating insurgency, with ongoing efforts expected to achieve similar results in other districts soon.

