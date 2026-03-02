Drone Strike Shakes Cyprus: British Air Base Hit in Escalation

A British air base in Cyprus was struck by a drone overnight, causing limited damage with no reported casualties, escalating tensions involving the EU amid Iran-related conflicts. This development, marking the first attack on the Akrotiri base since 1986, heightens security concerns in the Mediterranean region.

The attack utilized an Iranian-made Shahed drone, whose origin remains uncertain. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides stated that the drone caused minimal damage, while British bases reportedly intercepted another drone threat. This incident marks a critical escalation, involving Cyprus, an EU member, into international tensions.

Security precautions are underway, with Cypriot and British authorities on high alert. Residents near the Akrotiri base took shelter overnight as uncertainty loomed. The attack surfaces amid increased military movements in the region, linking British bases to upcoming U.S. actions against Iran, despite Cyprus's declaration of non-involvement in military operations.

