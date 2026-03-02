Drone Strike Shakes Britain's Akrotiri Base: Escalation in Conflict

A drone strike hit Britain's Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri, Cyprus, overnight with no casualties and minimal damage reported, authorities confirmed. The attack marks the first on the base since a 1986 rocket strike by Libyan militants, indicating an escalation in ongoing conflicts.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized the island's non-participation in any military operations, asserting the readiness of local services. The Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicle struck the base around midnight, sparking heightened security measures. British authorities intercepted a second drone, keeping defenses on high alert.

The Akrotiri base, which remains British sovereign territory, plays a crucial role in regional military activities. Residents were advised to stay indoors following the suspected drone impact. The base continues to support operations in nations like Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, recently accommodating U.S. requests for missile defense operations.