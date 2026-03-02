Left Menu

Empowering Justice: Unveiling NyayaSpandana

NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy is an upcoming edited book by Akshit Dwivedi, designed to enhance legal awareness and promote social justice. Comprising 12 chapters, the book is a culmination of academic contributions and insights aimed at advancing rights-based legal education and civic empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:12 IST
An enriching new book, 'NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy', is on track to make its debut, with Akshit Dwivedi at the helm as the founding editor. This work emphasizes enhancing legal awareness through a structured compilation drawn from scholarly interactions and academic papers.

The volume comprises 12 insightful chapters, delving into various facets of legal literacy, constitutional values, and justice delivery. It serves as a bridge between academia, legal professionals, and emergent scholars, providing a robust multidisciplinary perspective on the role of legal knowledge in society.

NyayaSpandana is not merely a scholarly pursuit but a socially driven effort, reinforcing the link between legal education and community empowerment. Dwivedi's leadership and academic contributions have won him accolades, and this work further solidifies his dedication to legal education and social advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

