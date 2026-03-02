Left Menu

Israeli Airspace Set to Gradually Reopen Amid Tensions

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport announced that its airspace is scheduled to reopen for civilian flights in a limited format as early as Monday evening. Flight operations will gradually expand, contingent on the prevailing security situation, with only Israeli carriers expected to operate due to ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the nation's main gateway near Tel Aviv, has announced plans to reopen its airspace for civilian flights in a restricted manner starting Monday evening. This move is in response to recent developments following U.S.-Israeli military actions targeting Iran.

The airport officials stated that beginning Tuesday, flight operations will gradually expand as the security situation allows. Expectedly, only Israeli carriers will operate during this initial phase of reopening.

The airspace closure commenced on Saturday, coinciding with the onset of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. This has resulted in retaliatory missile attacks from Iran aimed at Israel, increasing regional tensions and impacting travel plans.

