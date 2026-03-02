Left Menu

Revving into 2026: Formula One's Dramatic Evolution

The 2026 Formula One season introduces groundbreaking changes, featuring new champions, car designs, engines, and teams. Notably, McLaren's Lando Norris ends Verstappen's dominance, and innovations include active aerodynamics and sustainable fuels. Red Bull's engine debut, Cadillac's new team, and Apple's broadcasting deal mark prominent shifts in the sport.

Updated: 02-03-2026 18:15 IST
The Formula One 2026 season surges ahead with thrilling transformations as it kicks off in Melbourne. Fans can anticipate a novel era, with Lando Norris donning the champion's mantle for McLaren by dethroning Max Verstappen's four-year domination.

On the technical front, the sport witnesses significant car and engine redesigns—smaller, lighter vehicles now harness equal parts electric and combustion power, running solely on advanced sustainable fuel. The sport bids farewell to DRS, ushering in active aerodynamics and innovative features like driver-operated overtake modes.

In a notable industry shift, Red Bull's venture into engine manufacturing supports its sister unit Racing Bulls, while Cadillac debuts as the first new team since Haas in 2016. Additionally, Apple steps in as the U.S. broadcaster, enhancing Formula One's global engagement.

