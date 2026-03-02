Arunachal Pradesh COPU Targets Forest and Mineral Corporations

The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly conducted its second meeting on Monday, addressing significant issues affecting two state-run corporations.

Chaired by Tali MLA Jikke Tako, the committee concentrated on scrutinizing the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited and the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited, following concerns highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The meeting was attended by notable MLAs including Chakat Aboh, Ratu Techi, Oken Tayeng, and Ealing Talang, alongside senior officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly such as Senior Deputy Accountant General, and APLA Secretaries.

