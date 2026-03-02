Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh COPU Targets Forest and Mineral Corporations

The Committee on Public Undertakings held its second meeting, focusing on issues with Arunachal Pradesh Forest and Mineral Development Corporations. The review was based on the Comptroller and Auditor General report, and attended by several influential MLAs and officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly conducted its second meeting on Monday, addressing significant issues affecting two state-run corporations.

Chaired by Tali MLA Jikke Tako, the committee concentrated on scrutinizing the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited and the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited, following concerns highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The meeting was attended by notable MLAs including Chakat Aboh, Ratu Techi, Oken Tayeng, and Ealing Talang, alongside senior officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly such as Senior Deputy Accountant General, and APLA Secretaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

