Pakistan's Bold Strike: Operation Ghazab lil Haq Rages On

Pakistan has intensified its military campaign against the Afghan Taliban, embarking on a significant offensive operation named 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq.'

The offensive comes in response to the Afghan Taliban's recent attacks on 53 locations along the lengthy Pak-Afghan border, prompting decisive military action from Pakistan.

Efforts by Gulf nations to mediate have so far been overshadowed by broader regional tensions, leaving the conflict unresolved.

