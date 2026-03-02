Left Menu

Pakistan's Bold Strike: Operation Ghazab lil Haq Rages On

Pakistan has intensified its offensive against the Afghan Taliban with the 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq', destroying an ammunition depot in Khost. Following attacks on its border, the military claims significant Taliban casualties. Tensions remain high despite mediation attempts by Gulf countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:59 IST
Pakistan's Bold Strike: Operation Ghazab lil Haq Rages On
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has intensified its military campaign against the Afghan Taliban, embarking on a significant offensive operation named 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq.'

The offensive comes in response to the Afghan Taliban's recent attacks on 53 locations along the lengthy Pak-Afghan border, prompting decisive military action from Pakistan.

Efforts by Gulf nations to mediate have so far been overshadowed by broader regional tensions, leaving the conflict unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026