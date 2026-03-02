Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Strike Iran in Military Offensive After Leader's Death

The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This resulted in significant casualties on both sides. Iran vows revenge, while the US signals willingness to talk. The conflict threatens to destabilize the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 03:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States and Israel intensified their military campaign against Iran on Sunday, targeting ballistic missile sites and naval forces in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Explosions echoed across Tehran, killing over 200, as Iranian leaders vowed a powerful counterattack.

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab nations, marking the first American casualties with three service members dead. Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations, escalating tensions and signaling a protracted conflict that could ripple through the Middle East.

Despite initial resistance, the US expressed openness to dialogues with Iran's new leadership, while regional powers and Europe pressed for diplomacy. However, with ongoing and relentless attacks, the prospects of an immediate resolution remain dim.

