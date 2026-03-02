Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Strike Iran in Military Offensive After Leader's Death

The United States and Israel intensified their military campaign against Iran on Sunday, targeting ballistic missile sites and naval forces in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Explosions echoed across Tehran, killing over 200, as Iranian leaders vowed a powerful counterattack.

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab nations, marking the first American casualties with three service members dead. Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations, escalating tensions and signaling a protracted conflict that could ripple through the Middle East.

Despite initial resistance, the US expressed openness to dialogues with Iran's new leadership, while regional powers and Europe pressed for diplomacy. However, with ongoing and relentless attacks, the prospects of an immediate resolution remain dim.

(With inputs from agencies.)