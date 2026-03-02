Left Menu

Escalation in Cyprus: Drone Strike on British Base Stirs EU Concerns

A drone strike hit a British air base in Cyprus, marking an escalation in tensions involving Iran and the EU. No casualties were reported, although missiles had been intercepted earlier. Cyprus, an EU member, reassures that it is not part of any military operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:03 IST
Escalation in Cyprus: Drone Strike on British Base Stirs EU Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike targeted a British air base in Cyprus overnight, officials reported on Monday, significantly escalating tensions and involving the EU member state in the conflict surrounding Iran. The attack, which caused limited damage, followed the interception of two additional drones heading toward the base on Monday.

The British Royal Air Force base of Akrotiri, a critical military installation used in past operations in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, was struck, although primarily the runway was affected. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that defensive actions had been agreed upon with the U.S. to counter Iranian threats, despite prior assertions that these bases would remain unused for American operations.

While Cyprus, an EU member and host to these British sovereign bases since 1960, states its non-participation in military actions, the incidents have triggered protective measures among local populations. Residents relocated to Cypriot army barracks for safety, although Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides assured that his country was not the intended target.

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026