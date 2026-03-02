Escalation in Cyprus: Drone Strike on British Base Stirs EU Concerns

A drone strike targeted a British air base in Cyprus overnight, officials reported on Monday, significantly escalating tensions and involving the EU member state in the conflict surrounding Iran. The attack, which caused limited damage, followed the interception of two additional drones heading toward the base on Monday.

The British Royal Air Force base of Akrotiri, a critical military installation used in past operations in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, was struck, although primarily the runway was affected. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that defensive actions had been agreed upon with the U.S. to counter Iranian threats, despite prior assertions that these bases would remain unused for American operations.

While Cyprus, an EU member and host to these British sovereign bases since 1960, states its non-participation in military actions, the incidents have triggered protective measures among local populations. Residents relocated to Cypriot army barracks for safety, although Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides assured that his country was not the intended target.