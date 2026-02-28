Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran

Venezuela's government has openly condemned the recent attacks on Iran, including retaliatory actions by Iran, after a U.S.-Israeli military strike rocked Tehran. The assault, which devastated a girls' primary school, resulted in 85 casualties, intensifying diplomatic tensions.

In a formal statement, Venezuela expressed its deep regret over the military path chosen instead of diplomatic negotiations, causing further escalations. The Venezuelan government denounced the subsequent 'undue and condemnable military reprisals' initiated by Iran against various regional targets.

The situation poses a challenge to Venezuela's diplomatic ties, considering its alliance with Iran, and comes amid heightened tensions following the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)