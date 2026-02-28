Venezuela Criticizes Military Escalation Involving Iran
Venezuela's government condemns the recent attacks on Iran and the subsequent Iranian reprisals, following a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran. These actions led to 85 deaths at a girls' primary school. Venezuela, an ally of Iran, is reassessing its diplomatic relations after recent U.S. military actions.
Venezuela's government has openly condemned the recent attacks on Iran, including retaliatory actions by Iran, after a U.S.-Israeli military strike rocked Tehran. The assault, which devastated a girls' primary school, resulted in 85 casualties, intensifying diplomatic tensions.
In a formal statement, Venezuela expressed its deep regret over the military path chosen instead of diplomatic negotiations, causing further escalations. The Venezuelan government denounced the subsequent 'undue and condemnable military reprisals' initiated by Iran against various regional targets.
The situation poses a challenge to Venezuela's diplomatic ties, considering its alliance with Iran, and comes amid heightened tensions following the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela's capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan Condemns U.S.-Israeli Actions, Calls for Diplomatic Restraint in Middle East
Condemning Conflict: Starmer's Call for Diplomatic Peace in Iran
Russia Condemns US-Israeli Strikes: Calls for Diplomatic Resolution
Russia Condemns US-Israeli Strikes on Iran, Calls for Diplomatic Resolution
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran