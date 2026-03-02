Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Police Launch Statewide POSH Act Audit

Himachal Pradesh's DGP Ashok Tiwari has initiated a comprehensive audit of POSH Act implementation across police units. The audit will assess the effectiveness of ICCs and adherence to procedures. Strict actions have been warned for non-compliance to ensure gender sensitivity and enhance workplace environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police have embarked on an extensive review of the POSH Act's enforcement in state police units. Directed by DGP Ashok Tiwari, the audit will scrutinize the constitution and functionality of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in all eligible offices over the next 15 days.

The audit seeks to verify compliance with the Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, also known as the POSH Act, while promoting gender sensitivity within the police force. Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants (Cos) have been tasked with overseeing the initiative and reporting back to the Police Headquarters.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for workplace harassment, Tiwari asserted the audit's aim is not just procedural compliance but to reinforce respect, accountability, and a safe professional environment for women. Non-compliance will lead to immediate corrective measures and possible departmental actions, affirming the police's commitment to safeguarding women's rights and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

