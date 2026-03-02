PM Modi's Diplomacy in Turbulent West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in crucial dialogues with key leaders from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions in West Asia. These discussions centered around condemning the recent violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity witnessed in the region.

During his telephone conversations, Modi highlighted the urgent need for restoring peace and stability. He expressed gratitude to both nations for their continued support and care for the Indian community residing there during these challenging times.

These diplomatic engagements come in the wake of a deadly attack on Iran by the US and Israel, which resulted in significant retaliation from Iran, affecting several West Asian nations. Modi also spoke with Israeli and UAE leaders as part of India's broader diplomatic efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)