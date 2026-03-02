Germany Launches Evacuation Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict
Germany is evacuating vulnerable individuals from Riyadh and Muscat due to the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran. German crisis teams are deployed in various regions to explore evacuation options via open airspace in nations like Oman and Saudi Arabia.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has commenced the evacuation of vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, and the ill, from Riyadh and Muscat, amidst the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, announced German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday.
Wadephul indicated that German crisis support teams are being dispatched to Muscat, Doha, and Dubai. They are assessing potential border crossings and evacuation routes involving countries with available airspace, such as Oman and Saudi Arabia.
This initiative underscores Germany's commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals and other vulnerable individuals in these conflict-affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran's Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle Eastern Oil and Gas Operations
Iran's Resilient Squad: Standing Tall Amid Crisis
Iran Prepares for Leadership Transition: Potential Successors Emerge
Escalating Air War: U.S.-Israeli Strikes Rock Middle East