Germany Launches Evacuation Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict

Germany has commenced the evacuation of vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, and the ill, from Riyadh and Muscat, amidst the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, announced German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday.

Wadephul indicated that German crisis support teams are being dispatched to Muscat, Doha, and Dubai. They are assessing potential border crossings and evacuation routes involving countries with available airspace, such as Oman and Saudi Arabia.

This initiative underscores Germany's commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals and other vulnerable individuals in these conflict-affected regions.

