Russia's Rail Crisis: Economic Pressures Derail Freight Activities
The Russian rail industry, critical for freight transport and economic health indicators, faces significant decline due to economic slowdown, sanctions, and global market pressures. Cargo shipments fell 3.2% in February, with the broader backdrop of a cooling economy showing further decline in growth. Solutions are being sought to stabilize the industry.
Russia's rail industry, crucial for the transport of industrial goods, has experienced a prolonged crisis, worsened in February by the sluggish economy, sanctions, and global pressures. The state rail monopoly is heavily indebted, adding to the strain.
Russian Railways reported a 3.2% drop in cargo shipments to 84.2 million metric tons in February. Aside from a brief stabilisation last October, there's been a consistent decline since October 2023, reflecting broader economic trends where growth was just 1% in 2025. Notably, 35% of rail cargo destined for export includes coal, metals, oil, and refined products.
In 2025, overall rail cargo volumes plummeted by 5.6%, reaching a 16-year low due to lowered shipments of oil, construction materials, metals, and coal. Russian Railways attributes this trend to reduced bulk cargo supply and diminished industry activity. With freight transportation as its core revenue source, the company faces financial pressures amid rising borrowing costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
