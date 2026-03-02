Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Amplifies Congress Vision at Telangana's Valedictory Session

Rahul Gandhi attended the valedictory session of a training program for District Congress Committee presidents in Vikarabad, strengthening party strategies and leadership. He also participated in discussions with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's Political Affairs Committees. The 10-day 'Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan' aimed to enhance organizational skills and election preparedness.

Updated: 02-03-2026 18:59 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) - In a strategic push to consolidate Congress's influence, prominent party leader Rahul Gandhi took part in the concluding session of a pivotal workshop aimed at training District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, held in Vikarabad district on Monday.

The session also saw Rahul's active involvement in a joint deliberation with the Political Affairs Committees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, two crucial states for the party's southern ambitions. Present at the significant gathering were Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Andhra Pradesh's Y S Sharmila, among other key party figures.

The 10-day 'Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan,' which commenced on February 21, was instrumental in addressing strategies to fortify the party's organizational setup, enhance leadership, and devise upcoming electoral strategies to better connect with the electorate, party sources disclosed.

