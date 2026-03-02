Left Menu

Remarkable Recovery: Sreekutty's Journey to Healing After Train Incident

Sreekutty, a 20-year-old woman pushed from a moving train, has been discharged from Amrita Hospital after a remarkable recovery. Suffering severe injuries, she underwent extensive rehabilitation involving multiple therapies. While she has regained basic abilities, some issues persist, and her family seeks further medical and financial support.

In a remarkable tale of resilience, a 20-year-old woman named Sreekutty, who was pushed out of a moving train three months ago, has been discharged from a private hospital. Her recovery journey was marked by dedicated care at Amrita Hospital, where she battled against life-threatening injuries.

Sreekutty, a native of Palode, sustained a severe brain injury and was unconscious with breathing difficulties when admitted. The hospital's statement highlighted the coordinated efforts from specialists across various fields, aiding her recovery and helping her regain speech, mobility, and independent eating abilities.

Despite her progress, Sreekutty's mother, Priyadarshini, emphasized that she still requires assistance in walking and will undergo further medical treatment. The family plans to seek compensation through the court and hopes for renewed government support, as public interest fades over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

