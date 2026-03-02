Solidarity and Support: Manipur Deputy CM Assures Assistance to Deceased MLA's Family

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho met with the family of the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, providing assurances of government aid. The Deputy CM visited Valte's residence in Churachandpur district, meeting his wife and sons while offering a traditional shawl in a gesture of respect.

Valte, representing the Thanlon constituency, succumbed to injuries sustained from a mob attack amid the ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur since 2023. This ongoing unrest has pitted the Meitei and Kuki communities against each other, claiming at least 260 lives and displacing countless others.

During his visit, Dikho also engaged in discussions with the Zomi Coordination Committee, focusing on delivering justice to Valte's family and addressing the organization's demands. The Deputy CM reiterated his commitment to assist the bereaved family and navigate the challenges posed by the ethnic tensions in the region.

