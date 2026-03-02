Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Unmanned Boat Attack Claims Indian National’s Life

An Indian national perished when an unmanned boat attacked an oil tanker, MKD VYOM, off Muscat's coast. The strike ignited a fire, leading to an explosion. The tanker's remaining crew of 21 was evacuated safely. Another vessel, MV Skylight, faced a similar threat, injuring four more crew members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:39 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Unmanned Boat Attack Claims Indian National’s Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tragedy struck off the coast of Muscat on Monday when an unmanned boat loaded with explosives attacked the oil tanker MKD VYOM, resulting in the death of an Indian crew member. The deadly encounter occurred 52 nautical miles from shore and has raised security concerns in the region, according to the Oman's Ministry of Defence.

The attack triggered a catastrophic fire and a blast inside the tanker's engine room. While the remaining 21 crew members, comprising 16 Indians, four Bangladeshis, and a Ukrainian, were evacuated to safety via the commercial vessel MV SAND, the nationality of the deceased was later identified through local media outlets.

Efforts from the Royal Navy of Oman to monitor the tanker continue, and navigational warnings have been issued to passing vessels. This incident follows another attack in the Strait of Hormuz, where an oil tanker named MV Skylight was targeted, leaving four crew members injured. The Indian Embassy is actively coordinating with local authorities for search and repatriation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

 India
2
Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

 Global
3
Airlines Face Turbulence: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Amid Middle East Conflict

Airlines Face Turbulence: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Amid Middle East Confli...

 India
4
France's Nuclear Strategy Shifts in European Cooperation

France's Nuclear Strategy Shifts in European Cooperation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026