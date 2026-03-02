Tragedy at Sea: Unmanned Boat Attack Claims Indian National’s Life

Tragedy struck off the coast of Muscat on Monday when an unmanned boat loaded with explosives attacked the oil tanker MKD VYOM, resulting in the death of an Indian crew member. The deadly encounter occurred 52 nautical miles from shore and has raised security concerns in the region, according to the Oman's Ministry of Defence.

The attack triggered a catastrophic fire and a blast inside the tanker's engine room. While the remaining 21 crew members, comprising 16 Indians, four Bangladeshis, and a Ukrainian, were evacuated to safety via the commercial vessel MV SAND, the nationality of the deceased was later identified through local media outlets.

Efforts from the Royal Navy of Oman to monitor the tanker continue, and navigational warnings have been issued to passing vessels. This incident follows another attack in the Strait of Hormuz, where an oil tanker named MV Skylight was targeted, leaving four crew members injured. The Indian Embassy is actively coordinating with local authorities for search and repatriation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)