Left Menu

Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

The process to elect the next U.N. Secretary-General has begun, with candidates nominated by member states. Latin America is next in line, though representatives from other regions, like Rafael Grossi from Argentina and Michelle Bachelet from Chile, are in contention. A more transparent selection process is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:39 IST
Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The election of the next United Nations Secretary-General is officially underway. Candidates are being nominated by member countries, part of an increasingly transparent process. With the nomination deadline set for April 1, 2025, nations are urged to submit their choices, who will then participate in interactive dialogues later in April.

Prominent candidates include Rafael Grossi of Argentina and Michelle Bachelet of Chile, both bringing extensive experience to the table. Grossi, currently heading the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Bachelet, Chile's former president, are among the notable figures vying for the position as the U.N. pushes for diversity and transparency in its selection process.

The Security Council will ultimately recommend a candidate, requiring consensus among its five permanent veto members. The General Assembly's role remains largely ceremonial. As this historic process unfolds, there is growing advocacy for the U.N. to finally elect a female Secretary-General.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Uncertainty Looms Over Mideast Stability

 United States
2
U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

 Global
3
Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

Escalation in the Middle East: The Tipping Point

 United Arab Emirates
4
Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

Michail Antonio's Comeback: From Recovery to New Beginnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026