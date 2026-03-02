Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

The election of the next United Nations Secretary-General is officially underway. Candidates are being nominated by member countries, part of an increasingly transparent process. With the nomination deadline set for April 1, 2025, nations are urged to submit their choices, who will then participate in interactive dialogues later in April.

Prominent candidates include Rafael Grossi of Argentina and Michelle Bachelet of Chile, both bringing extensive experience to the table. Grossi, currently heading the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Bachelet, Chile's former president, are among the notable figures vying for the position as the U.N. pushes for diversity and transparency in its selection process.

The Security Council will ultimately recommend a candidate, requiring consensus among its five permanent veto members. The General Assembly's role remains largely ceremonial. As this historic process unfolds, there is growing advocacy for the U.N. to finally elect a female Secretary-General.

(With inputs from agencies.)