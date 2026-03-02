Left Menu

Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Encounter: Case Cracked with Arrests

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver after he resisted a sexual assault in Saiyan. The accused were apprehended following a tip-off. The victim, Vijaypal, was forced into a drain and drowned. The discovery came after his auto was found abandoned.

In a shocking turn of events, authorities have arrested two men in connection with the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver in the Saiyan area. The incident, which occurred last month, saw the victim tragically lose his life after resisting a sexual assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Aditya Singh revealed that the suspects, identified as Vishnu and Amit Shukla, were nabbed near Ladukheda petrol pump. A coordinated effort by local police, the Special Operations Group, and the surveillance unit led to their detention.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to hiring Vijaypal on February 14 and forcing him to consume alcohol. The situation escalated near a railway overbridge, culminating in violence and the unfortunate death of Vijaypal after being submerged in a drain.

