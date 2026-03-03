Sanctions on Rwanda: A New Chapter in Eastern Congo Conflict

On Monday, U.S. sanctions targeted the Rwandan Defence Force and key military figures for their alleged involvement in the ongoing unrest in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The sanctions call for an immediate withdrawal of Rwandan forces from this mineral-rich region, amid international allegations of Rwanda's support for the M23 rebel group.

The U.S. Treasury claims the rebels' territorial gains are unsustainable without Rwandan backing, while the State Department accuses Rwanda of enabling human rights abuses. Rwandan officials refute these accusations, stating that the sanctions are biased and misrepresent the conflict's complexities. Rwanda insists it is committed to a U.S.-mediated peace plan, contrasting with Congo's alleged failures to fulfill its commitments.

Despite a December peace deal signed in Washington, fighting persists, with M23 rebels attacking strategic locations like Kisangani's airport. This turmoil underscores the fragile stability in eastern Congo and highlights the risk of a wider regional conflict.

