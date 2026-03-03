Cuba Detains 10 Panamanians in Subversive Propaganda Plot

In a recent crackdown, Cuban authorities announced the detention of 10 Panamanian citizens accused of fabricating propaganda deemed subversive to Cuba's constitutional stability. This incident contributes to mounting tensions, arriving shortly after a deadly confrontation with a US boat in Cuban waters.

The Panamanians were reportedly compensated to enter Cuba and produce signs with anti-government content. Statements from the detainees revealed they would be paid amounts ranging from USD 1,000 to USD 1,500 after completing their task and returning home.

Simultaneously, Cuba contends with unresolved inquiries into the US-origin boat incident, where Cuban soldiers responded to gunfire, killing four armed suspects. An open communication channel remains operational between Cuba and the US as these investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)