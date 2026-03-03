Left Menu

Cuba Detains 10 Panamanians in Subversive Propaganda Plot

Cuban authorities have detained 10 Panamanian citizens accused of creating subversive propaganda against Cuba's constitutional order. The arrests are linked to increasing tensions following a fatal incident involving a US boat in Cuban waters. The Panamanians reportedly received monetary incentives for their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 03-03-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 03:05 IST
Cuba Detains 10 Panamanians in Subversive Propaganda Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a recent crackdown, Cuban authorities announced the detention of 10 Panamanian citizens accused of fabricating propaganda deemed subversive to Cuba's constitutional stability. This incident contributes to mounting tensions, arriving shortly after a deadly confrontation with a US boat in Cuban waters.

The Panamanians were reportedly compensated to enter Cuba and produce signs with anti-government content. Statements from the detainees revealed they would be paid amounts ranging from USD 1,000 to USD 1,500 after completing their task and returning home.

Simultaneously, Cuba contends with unresolved inquiries into the US-origin boat incident, where Cuban soldiers responded to gunfire, killing four armed suspects. An open communication channel remains operational between Cuba and the US as these investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israel's Bold Stance Against Iran

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israel's Bold Stance Against Iran

 Global
2
Market Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict and AI Optimism

Market Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict and AI Optimism

 Global
3
US Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Congo Conflict

US Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Congo Conflict

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
U.S. Trade Strategy 2026: A New Horizon

U.S. Trade Strategy 2026: A New Horizon

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026