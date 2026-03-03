Tragic Loss: Kuwaiti Navy Soldiers Killed in Line of Duty

Tragedy struck the Kuwaiti armed forces as two navy soldiers lost their lives while on duty, announced the army. However, details of the incident were not disclosed.

Kuwait, in recent days, has been actively intercepting drones and missiles launched from Iran. These actions are part of Iran's retaliatory measures against U.S. and Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

As tensions rise in the Gulf region, this incident underscores the volatile security situation affecting Kuwait and its neighbors.

