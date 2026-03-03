Left Menu

Controversial Bets on Iran's Supreme Leader's Fate Stir U.S. Lawmaker Action

Concerns arise as prediction markets experience scrutiny following bets on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's removal, killed in Israeli airstrikes. U.S. lawmakers seek regulation. Criticism targets legality, ethics, and potential insider trading. Platforms argue their forecasts' accuracy, as trading volume reaches $47 billion globally last year.

03-03-2026
Concerns erupted on Monday over the role of prediction markets in betting on military actions, spotlighting platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi. The issue gained attention after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran over the weekend, causing Democratic U.S. lawmakers to call for outlawing such wagers.

According to a Reuters review, significant bets worth up to $529 million focused on the timing of the attacks. This includes a $150 million bet on Khamenei's removal. Analytics firm Bubblemaps reported substantial profits by select accounts right before the strikes, prompting scrutiny over potential insider trading.

Democratic lawmakers expressed outrage, with figures like Senator Chris Murphy questioning the legality of these markets. Following similar incidents, there's been an increasing push for transparency and regulation to prevent exploitation and ensure ethical standards in prediction markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

